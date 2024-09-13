Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have a reason to celebrate Thursday night. After all, they won their second win in a row to start the 2024 NFL season after beating the Miami Dolphins on the road in dominant fashion, 31-10. However, the scary injury suffered by Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter has left a dark cloud over the game.

Allen made sure to be mindful of Tagovailoa's situation. During a postgame interview with NFL on Prime crew, Allen shared his thoughts on his fellow quarterback.

“You can’t help but feel for him,” Allen said. “He’s a great football player, but he’s an even greater human being. He's one of the best humans on the planet… I'm just praying for him and his family.”

Tagovailoa was trying to get some extra yards for a first down when he slammed into Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback then went down and showed a fencing response after the collision. He later managed to walk off the field and into the locker room on his own, but there is now what appears to be a serious question not just about his ability to play in the 2024 season but whether he should be playing football again. Tagovailoa exited the contest with 145 passing yards and a touchdown to go with three interceptions on 17-fo-25 pass completions.

Josh Allen, Bills dominate Dolphins in Week 2

As for Allen and the Bills, their fiery offense torched Miami all night long. Allen passed for just 139 yards and a touchdown on 13-of-19 completions, but Buffalo's offense hummed throughout the contest. Running back James Cook scored two touchdowns on the ground and rushed for 78 yards on 11 carries. Buffalo's defense hammered the Dolphins' attack as well, with Ja'Marcus Ingram recording two interceptions and returning one for a touchdown.

Coming up next for the Bills, who defeated the Arizona Cardinals at home back in Week 1, is a date with the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on September 23.

Miami, on the other hand, will look to rebound against the Seattle Seahawks away from home, also on September 23, with or without Tagovailoa under center.