‘I used to hate that dude’: Bradley Chubb ‘happy’ to now play with Tyreek Hill after trade to Dolphins

For the first four years of his run with the Denver Broncos, Bradley Chubb had a front-row seat to watch Tyreek Hill simply have his way. Overall, Hill finished his run with the Kansas City Chiefs with an astounding 11-0 record against the Broncos.

For Chubb, he used to “hate” Hill after regularly watching him orchestrate standout performances against the Broncos while donning a Chiefs jersey, but now, he is “happy” to be a teammate of the six-time Pro Bowler.

“I used to hate that dude,” Chubb said during his introductory press conference with the Dolphins on Thursday. “Not going to lie to you. Not because of the person he is. Just because of the team he was on and all the things he did against us and stuff like that.

“But now I’m happy I’m on the same sideline as him.”

Chubb and Hill are now on the same team after the Miami Dolphins went all out to acquire the versatile pass rusher ahead of this year’s NFL trade deadline by electing to ship off Chase Edmonds and two draft picks to Denver. Now, as Chubb will once again have a front-row seat to watch Hill, he plans to simply appreciate the all-around wideout this time around.

“I’m going to level him up every time he throws out the peace sign and I’m going to do it too,” Chubb said. “It’s going to be a good time. I’m excited.”

From Hill’s standpoint, he is much looking forward to seeing what Chubb will bring to Miami this season.

“Like I said, he’s a d-linemen, and I’m a receiver so they are definitely two different things,” Hill said during a press conference on Wednesday ahead of Week 9. “He’s definitely a Pro Bowl player. I saw him at the Pro Bowl once. (He’s a) high energy guy who is going to bring a lot of experience to this team. I’m looking forward to playing with him.”

In the big picture, Chubb is on par to make his first appearance with the Dolphins in Week 9 when Miami meets the Chicago Bears for a crucial road matchup.