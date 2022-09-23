Insane stat points to Bills beating Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins

After a miraculous comeback win in Week 2, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins now have their eyes on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. But a crazy stat points to then possibly losing the matchup

Since 2021, the Dolphins are undefeated against starting quarterbacks whose last names contain the letter “o” and have lost every game otherwise. The 21-point comeback on Sunday kept this streak alive 😳 (h/t chi_sweetness25/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/EGGROSCvOA — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 22, 2022

In a tweet sent out by the NFL on ESPN account, it points out that Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have been on a mission against quarterbacks whose last name has the letter “O” anywhere in it. They have 11 straight games against quarterbacks with an “O” in their last name.

But when facing quarterbacks who don’t have an “O” in their last name, they are 0-9. This includes two losses against Josh Allen and the Bills.

Josh Allen and the Bills are currently the hottest team in the NFL. Through their first two games, they have allowed just 17 points, while scoring 72. Alen has also recorded 614 passing yards and seven touchdowns. He has rushed for 66 yards and also reached the end zone on the ground once.

But Tagovailoa and the Dolphin’s offense are also working at 100% right now. After their miraculous comeback against the Ravens, Tagovailoa is tied for the league lead in touchdowns with seven himself. He is also the current passing yards leader with 739.

If that stat remains true, the Dolphins have already lost this game. But this offense led by Tagovailoa may indeed be elite. And if that is true, then Josh Allen and the Bills may have their hands full on Sunday.