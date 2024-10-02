Things haven't been going swimmingly so far this year for Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins currently sit at 1-3, and although Hill remains one of the league's most electric receivers, he hasn't been able to do much since starting QB Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion in Week 2.

This is the time of year when trade rumors around the NFL are heating up, including for Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders, who recently asked out of that organization per reports, and now Hill is igniting the rumor mill even more with a recent post to his account on X, formerly Twitter.

“woke up to trade news exciting,” wrote Hill in the post.

Needless to say, many fans in the comments section were confused about what Hill meant with his cryptic tweet.

“You recruiting Davante or is this your way of starting your own trade news?” wondered one user.

“Back to the chiefs?” asked another fan, hinting at a potential reunion between Hill and his former squad where he won a Super Bowl in the 2019-20 season.

The Dolphins' offense has not exactly been humming since Tagovailoa went down with injury (or even before then, for that matter).

Miami has been able just 25 points in its last three games combined, the most recent of which was a Monday Night Football destruction at home at the hands of the Tennessee Titans, giving them their first win of the season in the process.

If the Dolphins were to look to move Hill, he would certainly have a wide array of suitors on the trade market, especially considering he was recently (controversially) voted as the best player in the entire NFL by his peers.

In any case, Miami's season is set to resume on Sunday on the road vs the New England Patriots in what may be the least watchable game of this NFL season.