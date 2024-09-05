The Miami Dolphins are hoping that star defensive back Jalen Ramsey will be back in the lineup by the time they take the field on Sunday to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week One. Ramsey has missed time recently with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of practice, but if the latest reports are any indication, there is optimism that he will be able to give it a go to open up the season for the Dolphins, per Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

“I’m hopeful. I say prayers every night and talk to God… We have to be smart & cognitive we do have 2 games in 5 days,” said Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Ramsey once again missed practice on Thursday with the hamstring issue.

Wolfe did note that “Ramsey’s experience and pedigree gives him (the) ability to still play with little/no practice.”

Ramsey has been the best player on a Dolphins defensive unit that has been a bit up and down over the last couple of seasons under head coach Mike McDaniel. The team generally has no problem locking up teams that they are “supposed” to beat, but squads that have high octane offenses have proven to give Miami some trouble at times.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins' offense is largely a similar story. At times, that unit can look like one of the most dominant in NFL history, such as the time they hung 70 points on the Denver Broncos in an early season game last year.

However, those electric performances are generally limited to optimal weather conditions and underwhelming opponents, neither of which the Dolphins encountered in their Wild Card round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs a year ago.

In any case, the Dolphins and Jaguars are slated to kick things off at 1:00 PM ET from Miami on Sunday afternoon.