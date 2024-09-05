The Miami Dolphins are expecting pass rusher Jaelan Phillips to return from his torn Achilles for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and head coach Mike McDaniels said that they will manage his snaps in the game.

This is an impressive return for Jaelan Phillips, as it is just 10 months after he tore his Achilles last November. It makes sense for Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins to manage Phillips' snaps for this game against the Jaguars, because they will be on short rest for Week 2 when they play the Buffalo Bills at home on Thursday Night Football.

Obviously, a division matchup against a contender like the Bills is more of a priority than a matchup with the Jaguars, despite them seemingly being a contender for the AFC Wild Card as well. The Dolphins narrowly lost out on the division last year, largely in part due to being swept by the Bills. They will look to get over the hump this year.

Phillips is one of the more important players on Miami's defense, as he is capable of wrecking a game when he is at his best. It would be tough to expect him to perform to his normal form, but his presence should make an impact on the game, as the Jaguars still have to be prepared for him.

Dolphins face playoff hopeful in Jaguars

The Dolphins have been consistently in the playoffs since Mike McDaniel took over as head coach, making over the team's offense and maximizing the ability of Tua Tagovailoa with weapons like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. It has been hard for them to beat top teams in the league, but there seems to at least be a baseline of competitiveness for them. They will try to contend with those top teams this year.

The Jaguars are hoping to rebound this year after a disappointing 2023 season, which saw them miss the playoffs. They still have a solid quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, but top receiver Calvin Ridley left in free agency. Players like Christian Kirk, Evan Engram and rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. will have to step up. This is a tough test in Week 1 for the Jaguars, playing on the road against the Dolphins. That does not mean that his game is impossible to win, but the Dolphins have been the better team in recent years.

It will be interesting to see how this game plays out, as it could have playoff implications at the end of the season.