NFL Training Camp is usually when players get to build on their athleticism and style of play. The players are able to work as much as they like with trainers and dieticians such that they come back stronger for the next season. However, fatigue and unfortunate scenarios may often break a player's offseason and their hopes of making an impact at the start of the season. This is exactly what happened to Miami Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey.

The cornerback out of South Beach is going to miss the remaining days of the NFL Training Camp. This comes after doctors confirmed that he will undergo knee surgery and be unavailable. More than that, there is still a decision to be made about removing Jalen Ramsey's meniscus or just repairing it. All of these combined would mean a longer time for him to recover from the injury bug. Although, he remains optimistic despite all of these hardships. Ramsey expressed this in a Twitter post.

“That end-of-the-season push gon be legendary!” he wrote.

That end of the season push gon be legendary! 🙏🏾🧡🩵 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 27, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

All of these happened after a training camp activity. It was an 11-against-11 drill where Jalen Ramsey was guarding Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins cornerback had an unfortunate collision with the wide receiver. He then proceeded to grimace in pain and grabbed his left knee. Ramsey was then limping toward the team's medical cart before getting an assessment.

A lot of things can happen before his return back to Miami. Will the Dolphins' defense be able to hold up without their star?