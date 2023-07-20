Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is the highest-rated player at his position in Madden NFL 24, EA Sports' official video game for the NFL. Ramsey is rated a 97 overall, which is two points above the next-closest cornerback, the Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander.

Ramsey reacted to his rating on Twitter. He gave a shoutout to fellow Florida State alum Derwin James, who is the top-rated safety in Madden.

5th time being highest corner in @EAMaddenNFL As a kid, I don’t even kno if I dreamed of this like this dang 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 20, 2023

Top rated corner & top rated safety in @EAMaddenNFL … Ikno @FSUFootball gotta be proud of me n @DerwinJames ! It’s all God 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 20, 2023

Ramsey, who played the last 3 1/2 seasons for the Los Angeles Rams, winning Super Bowl LVI in 2021. He was named first-team All-Pro for the Rams in 2020 and 2021.

He is 28 years old and was traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason in exchange for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. The Dolphins reached the NFL's Wild-Card round this past season.

Ramsey will need to help Miami's defense, which ranked No. 24 in the league in points allowed (23.5 per game) in 2022 for the team to reach its potential. Miami's offense improved when it added Tyreek Hill, who they acquired via trade last offseason.

The Dolphins started their season 8-3 and then suffered five straight losses.

Miami is led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who led the NFL in passer rating (105.5) in 2022. However, he had concussion issues and his durability remains a question moving forward.

Here is what Pro Football Network wrote in their 2023 preview for the Dolphins.

“The Dolphins' regular season was a roller coaster, to say the least,” it said. “…With three Wild Card spots on the table, Miami still has an excellent shot at the postseason. But they'll have to compete with the Raves, Chargers, Browns, Steelers and Patriots for those fifth through seventh seeds if they can't find a way to win the AFC East.”