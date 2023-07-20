Miami Dolphins' Jalen Ramsay is the highest rated CB in Madden 24, with an overall of 97. Following him at second place with a 95 overall is Green Bay's Jaire Alexander. Together, the two defensive studs lead the Cornerback class in EA Sports' upcoming NFL game.

Ramsey's been the league's most consistent option at CB. His presence elevated the defenses of both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the L.A. Rams, winning a Super Bowl with the latter. Along with Aaron Donald, Ramsey and the Rams defense stymied Joe Burrow during Super Bowl LVI, awarding the Florida State product his first ring.

Ramsey also helped lead his Jaguars to the AFC championship game in 2018. They managed to hold Tom Brady's offense to just 24 points, but unfortunately came up short due to a poor coaching strategy. He'll look to help the Dolphins finally fulfill their Super Bowl aspirations.

Jaire Alexander missed time in 2021 due to injury, but reminded everyone why he was a pro-bowler the year before. He finished the 2022 season with 5 interceptions and 14 Pass Deflections. His most impressive performance came in Week 17 of the 2022 regular season. He held Vikings' WR Justin Jefferson to just one catch for 15 yards on five targets.

He signed a four-year, $84 million dollar contract with the team last season, meaning the shut down corner in Lambeau isn't going anywhere anytime soon. We're certainly excited to see the Alexander-Jefferson beef continue for years to come. Without Aaron Rodgers, it's up to the Packers' defense to step up in 2023.

Madden 24 Schedule For Rating Reveal

Earlier today it was announced that Chiefs' TE Travis Kelce joined the prestigious Madden 99 Club. It marks the fourth time he's joined the exclusive group, an NFL record for Tight Ends. He is joined by Ram's DT Aaron Donald, Vikings' WR Justin Jefferson, and Cowboys' G Zack Martin.

Later today we'll have more information on the Top CBs in the game.

If you'd like to keep up with the Rating Reveal Schedule, here's the info:

The following ESPN programs are where you can catch:

99 Club Reveals – Get Up

Top 10 Players Reveals, Per Position – SportsCenter

Analysis and Expanded Coverage – First Take & NFL Live

Madden 24 is available for pre-order for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Deluxe Edition owners receive three days of early access. The game launches August 18th, 2023.

