The Miami Dolphins have proven to be one of the league's best teams this year all thanks to their high-powered offense. However, this team somehow just got even better heading into Week 8.

Jalen Ramsey joined Miami during the offseason, but he has yet to play a game due to injury. But the superstar cornerback is set to make his Dolphins debut against the New England Patriots, per Ian Rapoport.

“The Dolphins have activated CB Jalen Ramsey and he’s set to make his debut for Miami tomorrow.”

This is massive news for the Dolphins. Although their offense has been on fire throughout the season, the defense has shown some weaknesses. Having Ramsey in the lineup is only going to help the defense improve. Especially in the secondary where he can shut down opposing wide receivers.

Ramsey has not played since last season where he participated in all 17 games for the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran cornerback has been a stud throughout his career, so we should see much of the same now that he's in Miami.

He finished the 2022 season with 88 total tackles, four interceptions, 18 pass deflections, a fumble recovery, and two sacks. If he can bring that level of efficiency to the Dolphins, then Miami's secondary is going to be a serious problem for the rest of this season.

It'll be interesting to see Ramsey make his debut for the Dolphins, as he has missed all seven games so far. He could be a bit rusty in his first game back. However, he's facing a Patriots team who arguably has the worst wide receiver group in the league.

Regardless, Miami is going to be a strong contender. Especially now with Ramsey back in the lineup.