Jaylen Waddle gets crucial injury update ahead of 2022 NFL season opener

With Week 1 just days away now, lots of different players across the league returned to practice on Monday from injuries with the hopes of suiting up in the season opener. One of those players is Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has been nursing a lower-body injury.

Via Adam Schefter:

Dolphins’ WR Jaylen Waddle back at practice. Bengals’ WR Tee Higgins back at practice. Falcons’ WR Drake London back at practice. It’s opening week…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2022

For what it’s worth, Mike McDaniel is “very confident” that Waddle will play this weekend against the New England Patriots, which would provide them with a major offensive boost.

Jaylen Waddle showed out in his first NFL campaign, setting a single-season rookie record with 104 catches for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns. While he is absolutely going to be an important piece to the puzzle for Tua Tagovailoa in 2022, Miami did swing a blockbuster trade for Tyreek Hill. He’s expected to be the top target for Tua, with Waddle as the No. 2 option.

Nevertheless, Waddle is a budding star in this league and needs to be healthy if the Dolphins are going to make some noise in the AFC East. He might not end up having as many receptions this season, but it’s very possible Waddle grabs more touchdowns as a red-zone target.

Thankfully, this has never been considered a serious injury for Waddle. It was more just a precaution than anything else. There is absolutely no point in risking one of your top WRs in camp and preseason when you have a huge campaign coming up. Smart move by McDaniel and Miami.

Hard Rock Stadium will be the scene on Sunday.