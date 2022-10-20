Jaylen Waddle gets encouraging update as news not so good for Terron Armstead vs. Steelers

There is a lingering concern this week that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle won’t be able to play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home as he is nursing groin and shoulder injuries. However, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel allayed fears about Waddle’s Week 7 status by saying that he believes the wideout is going to be just fine and will be on the field to take on the Steelers’ defense, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald.

McDaniel also said he’s optimistic Waddle will play vs. the Steelers on Sunday night. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 19, 2022

The Dolphins are probably just dialing down a bit on the workload of Jaylen Waddle between Weeks 6 and 7 in order to keep him as fresh as possible for the Pittsburgh game. The showdown with the Steelers is a crucial one for Miami. The Dolphins are 3-3 but all their losses came in the last three weeks. Miami needs Jaylen Waddle to be on the field together with fellow wide receiver Tyreek Hill to stretch the Steelers’ defense to the limit, especially with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa expected to return to action.

As for left tackle Terron Armstead, he could be looking at another missed game. He was not able to suit up in Week 6’s 24-16 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings due to a toe injury, and is also among those who are labeled non-participants on the Dolphins’ first injury report for Week 7, per Mike Masala of the Dolphins Wire.

“Five players were listed as non-participants – left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (hand), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back), cornerback Keion Crossen (knee) and linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest).”