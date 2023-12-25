Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins got the job done in Week 16.

The Miami Dolphins turned many doubters into believers on Sunday, as they took down the Dallas Cowboys at home to the tune of a 22-20 score. It was a thrilling victory for Miami, which is a team some still consider as more of a pretender than a contender. Nevertheless, the success against “America's Team” gave Miami head coach Mike McDaniel great satisfaction.

“That’s a win over a really good team that’s tough to beat … It’s satisfying to have an earned victory that took everybody,” McDaniel said after the game, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

The Dolphins might have also caught the Cowboys at just the right time, as Dallas came into the contest coming off a brutal 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills back in Week 15. In any case, the win over the Cowboys was a tremendous boost to the confidence of the Dolphins, who were led to the victory by a Jason Sanders field goal as time expired in regulation.

Tua Tagovailoa passed for 293 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions while completing 24 of 37 throws, while Tyreek Hill was effective downfield with 99 receiving yards on nine catches and 14 targets.

With the win against the Cowboys, the Dolphins moved closer to securing an AFC East division title. Only the 9-6 Bills can supplant the 11-4 Dolphins atop the division, but that's a long shot from happening, considering that both teams only have two games each left to play in the regular season.

The Dolphins have another tough assignment ahead of them, with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens hosting Miami in Week 17.