The Dolphins should get Jaylen Waddle back for the playoffs.

The Miami Dolphins have clinched their spot in the 2023 NFL playoffs but are still looking to finish the regular season soundly. Jaylen Waddle is injured but fortunately, he should be back for the games that matter the most.

Waddle has once again served as a strong second option to Tyreek Hill in the passing game but is now dealing with an ankle sprain that may sideline him for multiple games. He has already been ruled out for Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens and might miss the Dolphins' next game against the Buffalo Bills.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Wadde could miss the final week of the regular season but he should be back for the playoffs for the Dolphins.

Per @RapSheet, there’s a good chance Jaylen Waddle misses week 18 vs the Bills as well. However, it seems like they’re not concerned about him missing time in the playoffs. That’s tough, but for a high ankle sprain it feels like best case scenario. pic.twitter.com/3ahIzqrxW4 — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) December 31, 2023

“[Waddle] is dealing with a high ankle sprain. Did not practice this week. Not considered to be a severe one but certainly could keep him out next week as well,” Rapaport said of the Dolphins' WR. “My understanding is that Waddle, who is kind of a quick healer, is expected back for the playoffs. Remember a couple of years ago, played in the national championship game despite so many people saying he shouldn’t? He heals quick. He wanted to be on the field. That’s what I would expect in the playoffs.”

Running back Raheem Mostert is also out in Week 17. He has both knee and ankle injuries to monitor as the regular season concludes. The Dolphins still need to compete in these final weeks with the Bills still in the race with them for the AFC East title.