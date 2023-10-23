The Miami Dolphins suffered another devastating blow with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle's back injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.

“Injury update | Jaylen Waddle has a back injury and is questionable to return,” per the Dolphins' official X account.

Waddle injured his back in the second quarter against the Eagles on SNF. He left the game and went inside the Dolphins' locker room for further evaluation. The third-year wide receiver sat out Miami's 70-20 shellacking of the Denver Broncos in Week 3 due to a concussion.

Despite Waddle's injury, the Dolphins lit up the scoreboard and recorded the most number of points since the historic AFL-NFL merger in 1970. Not only that, but Miami also racked up 726 yards of total offense in that game.

Can the Dolphins hold off the Eagles even without Jaylen Waddle? Hopefully, his back injury won't keep him out for too long. If Waddle has to sit out a few games, the Dolphins will miss the services of their second-leading receiver behind Tyreek Hill.

On that note, unsung heroes such as Braxton Barrios, River Cracraft, and Cedrick Wilson must step up in Waddle's absence. Will we finally get to see Chase Claypool take the field in Dolphins teal with Jaylen Waddle nursing a back injury?

Even without the banged-up Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins will rely on Tua Tagovailoa, De'Von Achane, and Raheem Mostert to carry the offense against Philly. The Dolphins are just a touchdown behind the Eagles at halftime, so they have plenty of time to make up lost ground in the second half.

Here's wishing Jaylen Waddle a speedy recovery.