Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker is placed on injured reserve. Baker suffered a knee injury earlier this year in a game.

The Miami Dolphins are getting some bad news on the injury front. The Dolphins are placing linebacker Jerome Baker on injured reserve, per ESPN. The Dolphins signed Calvin Munson off of the Patriots' practice squad to fill the gap at linebacker.

Baker left a game against the Washington Commanders with a knee injury in the first half on Dec. 3. He didn't return to that game, but at the time it wasn't expected that the injury would be too serious. It was then considered a week-to-week situation. It is now uncertain when Baker will be good to go again the for the Dolphins.

Baker has put together a pretty solid season for Miami. The linebacker has 69 total tackles, including 47 solo stops. He's also picked off two passes and recorded 1.5 sacks on the year. He'd been a reliable peg in the Dolphins defense, who are having an outstanding season. Miami is on a three-game winning streak and leads the AFC East with a 9-3 record.

Munson has bounced back and forth from the Dolphins and Patriots the last few years. He also played briefly for the New York Giants in 2017 and 2018. This will be his third stint with the Dolphins. Munson has recorded just one tackle this season, as a member of the Patriots. He has 88 career tackles in the NFL and two sacks.

Munson will likely get a chance to pick up some more tackles now as a member of the Dolphins. The Dolphins play the Tennessee Titans Monday at 8:15 Eastern. The Titans enter the game with a 4-8 record.