Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins have gotten off to a brilliant start to the 2023 season. Although the Dolphins suffered their first defeat of the campaign in Week Four against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa and the offense have been nothing short of electrifying, with a rare combination of precision and speed that has baffled opposing defenses thus far.

Recently, Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend Magic Johnson stopped by the set of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video and was shown a video of a no-look pass that Tagovailoa threw, and asked how it compared to his wizardry as an NBA point guard.

“I loved throwing the no-look pass to James Worthy, Byron Scott, Michael Cooper,” said Johnson, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “It was beautiful basketball but we were committed to winning. I could do all that but we had to have guys who could finish. Showtime was only Showtime if we won.”

The Showtime Lakers are probably the closest NBA comparison to what the Dolphins have displayed thus far in 2023. Skill position players like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, combined with the accuracy of Tagovailoa, have created one of the most electric offenses thus far in the NFL.

In fact, in Week Three against the Denver Broncos, the Dolphins nearly broke an NFL record by putting up an astonishing 70 points. As Magic Johnson mentioned, the real money is made in the postseason, and Miami certainly figures to be a participant in the NFL playoffs in 2023.

In the short term, the Dolphins will next take the field against the New York Giants on October 8.