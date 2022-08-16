Miami adds veteran defender amid injury to Trill Williams

The Miami Dolphins signed cornerback Mackensie Alexander on Monday, according to his agent, David Canter. The move comes after Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams tore his ACL during Miami’s, 26-24, victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, ending his season.

Alexander is a Florida native and a six-year NFL veteran. He has had stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. In 84 career games, Alexander has recorded 201 tackles (147 solo), three interceptions, and 4.5 sacks.

Alexander will fill in for Williams and be a depth piece for a Dolphins defense that already has All-Pro cornerbacks, Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. He will likely be the fourth cornerback behind Nik Needham, who projects as the team’s nickelback.

The signing of Alexander could spell trouble for former first-round pick, Noah Igbinoghene, who the Dolphins drafted 30th overall in 2020.

In two seasons, Igbinoghene has struggled. Last season, he played in only seven games after playing in 16 games in 2020. With a new coaching staff in place, his days in Miami could be numbered.

While Williams was a promising second-year player, who was likely going to bring stability to the fourth cornerback spot, Miami’s depth at cornerback was already a cause for concern.

Before acquiring Alexander, the Dolphins were going to have to rely on Williams, Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen, Kader Khou, D’Angelo Ross, Tino Ellis, or Elijah Hamilton in the event that Howard, Jones, or Needham could not play.

Alexander brings a proven commodity and much-needed veteran presence.

Signing Alexander was not the Dolphins’ only move of the day as they also signed defensive tackle Niles Scott.