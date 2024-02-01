Could there be another Shula soon on the Dolphins sideline?

There may soon be another Shula prowling the sidelines for the Miami Dolphins. Current Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel just interviewed Los Angeles Rams’ defensive assistant Chris Shula for the team’s open defensive coordinator position. If he gets the job, Chris will follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, longtime Dolphins headman Don Shula.

“The #Dolphins are interviewing Chris Shula — grandson of legendary coach Don Shula — for their defensive coordinator job today, per source,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday. “Chris Shula has spent the past seven seasons as an assistant with the #Rams, most recently as pass rush coordinator/linebackers coach.”

The #Dolphins are interviewing Chris Shula — grandson of legendary coach Don Shula — for their defensive coordinator job today, per source. Chris Shula has spent the past seven seasons as an assistant with the #Rams, most recently as pass rush coordinator/linebackers coach. pic.twitter.com/R8G83MWtNd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 1, 2024

Chris is a solid candidate for the Dolphins defensive coordinator job, who has earned his way up the NFL coaching ranks, although his famous last name surely helps.

Another Shula in Miami?

The 37-year-old defensive assistant played football at Miami (OH) where he was teammates with a young wide receiver named Sean McVay. After coaching jobs at Ball State, Indiana, and John Carroll in the college ranks, Chris Shula moved to the NFL to work for the Los Angeles Chargers before his old RedHawks teammate hired him to come to the Rams.

He’s held several positions on the Rams defensive staff over the last seven seasons, working with every level of the unit.

While Chris has a well-known name in NFL circles, the average fan will know him best as the son of former Cincinnati Bengals coach Dave Shula, nephew of former Alabama coach Mike Shula, and, of course, grandson of the legendary Don Shula.

Don coached the Baltimore Colts for seven seasons before taking over in Miami for a staggering 26 years. He is the winningest coach in NFL history with a 328-156-6 record, holding off Bil Belichick by 26 wins as of 2024. He has two Super Bowl wins, including one with the 1972 Dolphins, the only undefeated team in NFL history.