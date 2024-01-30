As the Dolphins look for their Vic Fangio replacement, Miami has called in Lane Kiffin's brother.

With Vic Fangio bolting for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Miami Dolphins are now in need of a defensive coordinator. As they go through their widespread search, Lane Kiffin's brother has come of interest to the Dolphins.

Chris Kiffin – who is the Houston Texans linebackers coach – will interview for Miami's defensive coordinator vacancy on Friday. Kiffin was recently a finalist for Auburn's defensive coordinator position that ultimately went to DJ Durkin.

While he didn't land the Auburn job, Kiffin will get another opportunity with the Dolphins. Under Fangio, Miami ranked 10th in the NFL, allowing 318.3 yards per game. Kiffin or any candidate who lands the job will be tasked with helping the Dolphins continue developing into a defensive powerhouse.

The current linebackers coach certainly has the resume to lead a defense. He has been coaching football since 2005 and made his way to the NFL in 2018. Kiffin was the 49ers pass rush specialist coaching before joining the Browns as their defensive line coach. All of this came after Kiffin served as Florida Atlantic's defensive coordinator in 2017.

In 2023, Kiffin played a role in helping the Texans completely revamp their defense. Houston ranked 14th in total defense, allowing 330.7 YPG. A year prior, before Kiffin and head coach DeMeco Ryans' arrivals, the Texans ranked 30th in total defense, allowing 379.5 YPG.

With their run in the playoffs cut short, Miami is planning on coming back with a vengeance. But first they'll need a defensive coordinator. While it'll be a widespread search to find that DC, Chris Kiffin is at least towards the top of the Dolphins'