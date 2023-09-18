Bill Belichick has accomplished a lot in the NFL — more than any coach in league history by many measures. But what the New England Patriots coach has not done is beat Tua Tagovailoa. With him under center, the Miami Dolphins have played five games and won each one.

The Dolphins improved to 2-0 in 2023 by beating the Patriots, 24-17, in Gilette Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Tagovailoa didn’t have his best game but still extended his undefeated streak against Belichick. No other quarterback has even four wins against him without a loss.

Dolphins fans absolutely love seeing their team handle the Patriots and their Hall of Fame coach after they ran the whole league for such a long time.

Tagovailoa completed 21 of his 30 pass attempts for 249 yards and a touchdown but he also threw an interception and fumbled twice, though he didn’t lose either. The Dolphins' run game had a massive impact against the Patriots, compiling 145 total yards on the ground and 4.8 yards per carry. Raheem Mostert did much of the heavy lifting with 121 yards on 18 carries.

For the Patriots, Mac Jones completed 31 of his 42 pass attempts for 231 yards, a touchdown and a pick. He led New England to a pair of touchdown-scoring drives in the fourth quarter and had just over two minutes remaining to lead another one that would have tied the game but couldn’t get the job done.

For Tagovailoa, his perfect record against Belichick actually belongs to his whole team. It's not technically true, though, as the Dolphins have been defeated by the Patriots twice since Tagovailoa entered the league in 2020. He just didn’t play in those games. Still, Tua making the accomplishment about the whole team is what being a quarterback is supposed to be. It’s about being a leader for the team and someone to get everyone involved and motivated.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are 0-2 but have been very competitive against good teams in the Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles, both of whom made the postseason last year. Bill Belichick and company still have time to get in the win column and try to get back into the postseason.