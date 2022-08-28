Dolphins in shock after Senior VP Jason Jenkins tragically dies

The Miami Dolphins are in shock after learning of the death of the organization’s Senior Vice President Jason Jenkins at the age of 47. The Dolphins learned of the news during the team’s preseason Week 3 game at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dolphins released a statement through Tom Garfinkel, Miami’s Vice Chairman, President and CEO, expressing their “profound sadness” over the sudden passing of Jenkins.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news that Jason Jenkins, Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs, has passed away. Our hearts are broken and grieving the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people. Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met. Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support go out to his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children.”

Trailblazer. Champion. Kind. We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away. pic.twitter.com/YzKGnC8S0U — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 28, 2022

At the moment, details of the exact cause of Jenkins’ death remain unknown, but this is truly heartbreaking not only for the Dolphins but especially for the people whose lives he had positively impacted.

Jenkins started his career with the Dolphins in 2009 and subsequently climbed the ranks. He became the Dolphins’ Senior VP of communications and community affairs in 2015, a role he fulfilled to great extent. He was always involved in Miami-sponsored community initiatives and was recently named as a winner of the Corporate Pillar Award at the 20th annual Pillar Awards at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay.