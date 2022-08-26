NFL Preseason Odds: Eagles vs. Dolphins prediction, odds and pick – 8/27/2022

The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins will finish their respective preseason schedules with a Saturday night matchup in Miami. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Eagles-Dolphins prediction and pick we have laid out below.

The Eagles are coming off a 9-8 record in 2021, making the playoffs before losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

Miami also went 9-8 in the 2021 season, but unlike Philadelphia, they did not make the playoffs. A hectic offseason was headlined by the addition of Tyreek Hill, giving Tua Tagovailoa a true weapon at the wide receiver position.

Here are the Eagles-Dolphins NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Preseason Odds: Eagles-Dolphins Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: +1.5 (-110)

Miami Dolphins: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

Philadelphia will enter 2022 with Jalen Hurts at quarterback again. Hurts played sparingly as a rookie in 2020 but was given the starting position full-time for the 2021 season. Hurts went 8-7 as a starter, throwing for 16 touchdowns and only 9 interceptions. Hurts’ true talent lies in his running ability, as he totaled a team-leading 784 yards on the ground, adding 10 rushing touchdowns. Miles Sanders is back to anchor the backfield after rushing for 754 yards last season. AJ Brown was acquired this offseason, giving Hurts a reliable number-one target. Quez Watkins and DeVonta Smith will combine with Brown to form a dominant receiving trio. Tight end Dallas Goedert, the team’s second-round pick in 2018, is another security blanket for Hurts.

Philadelphia’s defense was merely average, surrendering 22.6 points per game in 2021. TJ Edwards is back to anchor the defense after totaling 130 tackles, good for second on the team. Haason Reddick, who registered 11 sacks for Carolina last season, is a newly-acquired addition to the defense. Reddick will boost a pass rush that only produced 29 sacks in the 2021 season. Darius Slay led the team with three interceptions, including one for a touchdown. Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, former teammates at Georgia, were drafted to bolster the Philadelphia defense, likely to be counted on from day one.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

Miami is one of the most interesting storylines entering the season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been scrutinized since being drafted fifth overall in the 2020 draft. Tagovailoa has produced a 13-8 record in 21 starts, tossing 27 touchdowns with only 15 interceptions. Still, his 6.6 yards per attempt is at the center of the debate about Tagovailoa’s future as a quarterback. Well, adding a talented receiver never seemed to hurt a quarterback’s chances. Tyreek Hill was acquired for a king’s ransom, and the speedy Hill is a great option for Tagovailoa. Also returning is Jaylen Waddle, who totaled over 1,000 yards through the air last season. Myles Gaskin and Chase Edmonds are a strong duo in the backfield.

Miami’s defense was squarely in the middle of the pack last season, allowing 21.9 points per game, ranking 16th. The defense totaled an impressive 48 sacks last season while picking off 14 passes. Xavien Howard is back after leading the team with 5 interceptions last season. Miami is in desperate need of some defensive playmakers to add to the secondary. Thankfully, the pass rush is so adept at forcing opposing offenses into bad situations.

Finals Eagles-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

Combining Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill can be one of the best storylines in the season.

Finals Eagles-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Miami -1.5 (-110), under 37.5 (-110)