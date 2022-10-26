Dolphins lose key defensive starter for rest of season

The Miami Dolphins were hit with a brutal injury blow this weekend when starting safety Brandon Jones went down with a knee injury during Sunday night’s game vs. the Steelers. Jones did not return to the clash and it looks as if he won’t be back at all for the Dolphins this season. According to Cameron Wolfe, Jones sustained a torn ACL in Sunday’s win which figures to cost him the remainder of the 2022 NFL season.

The loss of Jones is a significant blow for the Dolphins. He and free safety Jevon Holland had been forming a dangerous tandem in the secondary, which already consists of star cornerback Xavien Howard. Jones’ importance to that group cannot be understated, but they’ll have to make do without him for the rest of the season as they look to sneak into the playoffs.

This season, Jones started the first seven games of the season for Miami. He registered 49 tackles, one tackle for loss, two QB hits, 2.0 sacks, and three pass defenses. Paired with Holland, the two had become a problem for opposing quarterbacks hopeful of making a throw deep in the secondary.

With Jones’ season cut short, the Dolphins will likely insert Eric Rowe in as the starting strong safety. Rowe, 30, has featured in six games for the Dolphins this year, though mostly as a backup. He’s logged more than 50 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in just two games this year, and has seen the field for fewer than 25 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the past few weeks.

His role will be elevated amid the absence of Brandon Jones, and he’ll hope that he and Jevon Holland can quickly get on the same page as they look to continue their lockdown ways in the Dolphins’ secondary.