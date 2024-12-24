The Miami Dolphins have decided not to activate linebacker Bradley Chubb for their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. This decision, made ahead of Wednesday’s activation deadline, ensures Chubb will miss the remainder of the season as he continues rehabbing from a torn ACL.

Chubb suffered the injury on New Year’s Eve last season against the Baltimore Ravens and has remained sidelined ever since. Despite being eligible to return earlier this season, his recovery timeline has not aligned with the Dolphins' needs down the stretch.

Dolphins face uphill playoff battle as they rule out Bradley Chubb

The Dolphins, now 7-8 following an impressive Week 16 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, face a challenging road to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Miami must defeat the Browns (3-12) while relying on multiple scenarios to unfold in their favor. To secure a postseason berth, the Dolphins need the Denver Broncos or Los Angeles Chargers to lose their final two games, along with the Indianapolis Colts dropping at least one of their last two matchups.

Chubb, a pivotal piece of the Dolphins’ defensive unit, has been sorely missed this season. Last year, he led Miami in sacks with 11, a performance that highlighted his ability to disrupt opposing offenses and bolster the team’s pass rush.

As the Dolphins prepare to face the Browns, the decision to leave Chubb on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list underscores the team’s cautious approach to his recovery. With the linebacker now officially ruled out for the remainder of the year, Miami will focus on their remaining games without one of their key defensive playmakers.

The Dolphins' playoff chances, while mathematically possible, remain a long shot, with their fate tied to several outside factors. For now, Miami's attention will shift to finishing the season strong against Cleveland and maintaining optimism for the future.