The Miami Dolphins remain uncertain about the return of outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, who is still recovering from an ACL tear suffered on New Year’s Eve last season. Chubb, currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, is eligible to return as early as Week 5, but the team has not provided a clear timetable for his comeback.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver offered a measured update on Chubb’s status, indicating that while the linebacker has been actively participating in team meetings, his return to the field is far from guaranteed.

“Chubb is in all of our meetings – gives me the feel we will see him at some point this year,” Weaver said, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. However, Weaver stopped short of confirming when Chubb might be ready for game action.

The lack of clarity on Chubb's availability has left lingering uncertainty around the Dolphins' defensive unit, where the 28-year-old remains a key figure. His recovery has taken longer than initially anticipated, and while he is technically eligible to return next week, Weaver’s comments suggest the Dolphins may not expect him back on the practice field immediately.

Chubb’s absence has impacted Miami's defense, particularly in the pass-rushing department. Through the first three weeks of the 2024 season, the Dolphins have recorded just six sacks, a significant decline from their performance last year, when they ranked third in the NFL with 56 sacks. The lack of pass-rushing production this season has placed the Dolphins near the bottom of the league, ahead of only nine other teams in total sacks.

Dolphins pass rush struggles without Bradley Chubb, whose return can reignite defense

Notably, four of Miami’s six sacks this season have come from defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Zach Sieler, and Da'Shawn Hand. Chubb, who led the Dolphins with 11 sacks in 2023 — his highest total since his rookie year with the Denver Broncos in 2018 — could provide a much-needed boost to a unit that has struggled to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Chubb’s ability to disrupt offenses and create havoc in the backfield is a critical element Miami has sorely missed. As the Dolphins aim to replicate their success from last season, where they fielded one of the league's top defensive fronts, getting Chubb back to full health will be essential for regaining their edge in pass-rush efficiency.

While Weaver’s cautious remarks have tempered expectations for Chubb’s imminent return, his presence in meetings remains a positive sign that the linebacker is progressing. Until Chubb is cleared for action, however, the Dolphins’ defense will need to find ways to compensate for his absence and maintain pressure on opposing offenses.

For now, Bradley Chubb’s recovery timeline remains a question mark, and the Miami Dolphins will likely continue to monitor his progress closely as they prepare for the upcoming weeks of the season.