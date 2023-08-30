Throughout the offseason, the Miami Dolphins and Christian Wilkins have been in a stalemate in terms of a long-term contract extension. While both sides weren't able to come to an agreement, Chris Grier doesn't think an extension is off the table.

With the extension deadline passing, Wilkins will play this season on a $10 million contract before becoming a free agent this offseason. Grier said the Dolphins offered Wilkins what they thought was a fair deal, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. He added that there is no ill-will on either side despite the failed agreement.

Now that the deadline is passed, Grier won't speak to Wilkins about a contract extension as not to distract from the season at hand. However, when the season does come to a close, Grier will look to re-open talking with Wilkins to see if he can get him to remain in Miami.

Christian Wilkins has been a member of the Dolphins since 2019 after being selected in the first round of that year's draft. Since then, he has appeared in 64 games with the team including 60 starts. Wilkins has made 290 tackles, 27 quarterback hits, 17 passes defended and 11.5 sacks.

He is coming off one of the better seasons in his career. Wilkins made a career-best 98 tackles and six passes defended while still putting up seven QB hits and 3.5 sacks. The year before, Wilkins set new career-highs in sacks (4.5) and quarterback hits (13).

Wilkins has become a essential figure in the middle of Miami's defensive line. While the Dolphins have failed to sign him to a long-term contract, Grier is still holding out hope.