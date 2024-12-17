The Miami Dolphins have placed wide receiver Grant DuBose on injured reserve following a frightening hit during their Week 15 loss to the Houston Texans, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

DuBose suffered the injury while attempting to make a catch when Texans rookie Calen Bullock delivered a brutal hit to the head. The force of the impact caused DuBose’s head to hit the turf, leaving him motionless on the field. It was reported that DuBose appeared to be in a “fencing position,” with his fists clenched — a reflex often associated with severe head injuries.

Medical staff rushed to his aid, tending to the wide receiver for approximately 12 minutes. DuBose was carefully placed on a spine board with all extremities strapped down and was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Dolphins place Grant DuBose on IR, sign WR Isaiah McKenzie and QB Skylar Thompson

On Monday, Will Kunkel of Fox 26 Houston reported that DuBose had sustained a “severe concussion.” However, Kunkel noted that DuBose’s CAT scan came back clean, and he was awake following the incident. The Dolphins have not provided a specific recovery timeline for DuBose beyond his placement on injured reserve.

With the decision to place DuBose on injured reserve, his season has officially come to an end. In response to the roster change, the Dolphins announced they have signed wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and quarterback Skylar Thompson to their practice squad.

The Dolphins, now 6-8 on the season, face increasingly slim playoff chances heading into Week 16. Their upcoming matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (also 6-8) at Hard Rock Stadium will be critical.

While Miami remains mathematically in contention, their path to the postseason requires significant help from other teams. The Dolphins must win their remaining games, while the Indianapolis Colts would need to lose at least once. Additionally, either the Los Angeles Chargers or Denver Broncos would need to lose out for Miami to advance.