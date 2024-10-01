Coming off a disappointing performance against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, the Miami Dolphins already know who their starting quarterback will be for Week 5.

“Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel announced that Tyler “Snoop” Huntley will start again Sunday when Miami plays at New England,” ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Huntley started in Week 4, and finished the game with 96 passing yards, and 40 rushing yards and a touchdown.

“The injury that [Skylar Thompson] sustained has been kind of labor-some getting back, so we're planning on going with Tyler [Huntley],” McDaniel said. “After reviewing the tape, there's reasons for guys to be excited about that. While the outcome wasn't nearly what we wanted offensively, there were some things to build upon that we'll keep working through and we're excited to do that tomorrow.”

The Dolphins' offense couldn't get anything going against the Titans, finishing with 184 total yards, which has been their worst offensive game since Tua Tagovailoa's first start in 2020. With Tagovailoa not being able to return until at least Week 8 and Skylar Thompson injured, the Dolphins had to turn to Huntley to lift their offense, and they still believe he can do that for the foreseeable future.

Dolphins believe in Tyler Huntley

The Dolphins have been high on Tyler Huntley for years, dating back to when he led the Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 playoffs while Lamar Jackson was injured.

“We’ve been very high on Snoop,” McDaniel said. “High enough to give him a roster spot on the 53, which those are very few and far between with sight unseen. So his maturation has been expedited by him, and he’s done an impressive job assimilating into the locker room and understanding our language as his own and the team is excited for him.”

Tyreek Hill had nothing but good things to say about Huntley prior to them playing the Titans.

“I’ve been watching film of him since he’s got here, I’m like, ‘This dude can make every throw,'” Hill said. “‘This dude is special with his legs.’ He’s a special talent. The only thing — we’ve got a lot of things that go into this offense. We got motions, we’ve got getting the play out before, so he’s done a good job of staying in the film room learning all of that stuff.”

With this being Huntley's first start with the team, the hope is that he'll get more comfortable however long he plays.