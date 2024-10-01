Things are not going well for the Miami Dolphins right now, and all eyes are on head coach Mike McDaniel. After enjoying a hot start to his tenure with the Dolphins, things are beginning to go off the rails for McDaniel, and fans are not exactly happy with the state of his team as they crawl into Week 5 of the season with the 1-3 record.

While the absence of Tua Tagovailoa, who is on injured reserve as he recovers from yet another concussion, certainly is hurting the Dolphins, they are struggling in pretty much every area of the game right now. Of course, that means much of the blame falls on McDaniel's shoulders, and it has led to fans coming for his head on social media in the wake of the team's latest loss.

“Retweet if Mike McDaniel should give up play calling,” @FinsPhanatics shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, in the wake of Miami's latest clunker.

@BrunoBiedacki was more blunt with his assessment of McDaniel, saying he “suffers from one of the worst traits a football head coach can have: thinking he’s the smartest person out there.”

@MeatSauce1 was quite direct in labeling McDaniel “the most overrated coach in the NFL.”

Others used some photos and videos to get their points across:

Mike McDaniel losing the faith of Dolphins fans everywhere

It'd be one thing if the Dolphins were struggling simply because of their quarterback play, but that simply isn't the case. Their defense has been unable to limit their opponents on the other side of the ball, and pretty much everyone hasn't been able to get going on offense. Would things be different if Tagovailoa were healthy? Probably, but McDaniel's inability to adapt and keep the Dolphins rolling without him has become a pretty glaring concern.

Fans are already beginning to turn on him, and if things don't turn around soon, this situation could get ugly in Miami. The best case scenario for McDaniel is for Tagovailoa to return once his stint on the injured reserve is up, but there's no guarantee that will happen. It's on McDaniel to turn things around without his star quarterback, because if they keep on struggling, his job could be in jeopardy.