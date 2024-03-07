The Miami Dolphins are busy making a lot of moves as they wait to be extremely active in NFL free agency. On Thursday, the Dolphins began by signing Jonnu Smith to a two-year contract, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
‘The #Dolphins and FA TE Jonnu Smith have a 2-year, $10M deal, per source. The former #Falcons TE lands in Miami.'
Smith was recently released by the Atlanta Falcons and finds a new home quickly in the market. He spent the 2023 season with the Falcons, catching 50 passes for 582 yards with three touchdowns as he plays all 17 games. Prior to that, Smith was with the New England Patriots in a tight end room that included Hunter Henry.
His time with the Patriots ended with 55 receptions for 539 yards and just one score, so he nearly exceeded all of those in just one year with the Falcons.
Smith originally began his career with the Tennessee Titans, so now he returns back to the AFC and joins the Dolphins.
Miami was in need of some tight end help with Durham Smythe leading the way with 35 catches for 366 yards and no scores after Mike Gesicki signed with the Patriots last offseason. So, Smith should be a big addition to the roster and should contend to be the starter at the position.
He now joins an offense that features Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De'Von Achane, so this is a perfect situation for Smith to get some looks on offense and contend for a playoff berth.