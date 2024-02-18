Sign 'em, Miami!

After the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins stand at a pivotal juncture. Despite a respectable 11-6 record and a postseason appearance, the team's early exit in the Wild Card round has left both the organization and its supporters yearning for more. As the 2024 offseason approaches, the Dolphins have a crucial opportunity to strengthen their roster and mount a serious challenge for the Super Bowl. Here, we will delve into three unheralded free agents whose acquisitions could significantly bolster Miami's prospects and propel them toward championship contention.

The Dolphins' 2023 Season

Under the guidance of head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins embarked on their second consecutive postseason journey in 2023. Truthfully, in many aspects, the Dolphins' 2023-24 campaign surpassed its predecessor. The relatively sustained health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throughout the season played a pivotal role in this success. Tagovailoa, now in his fourth year, enjoyed the most prolific statistical season of his career. This contributed to wide receiver Tyreek Hill's pursuit of the elusive 2,000-yard milestone—albeit falling short in the end.

Now, the playoffs are behind them following a disappointing 26-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card round. As such, attention shifts towards the impending free agency and the 2024 NFL draft.

Other Considerations

A significant challenge facing the Dolphins is their precarious salary cap situation. With minimal rollover funds and a projected excess of $40 million over the cap, the team's flexibility in free agency is severely limited. This financial predicament also compounds the difficulty of retaining key contributors.

Furthermore, the Dolphins face the impending departure of several key players set to hit the open market. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins stands out as one of the premier free agents league-wide. The potential loss of Wilkins and other impactful players threatens to weaken Miami's defense significantly.

Of particular concern is the potential impact on the front seven. That's a crucial area for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's schemes. Fangio's defensive strategies often hinge on disguised coverages in the secondary and agile defensive fronts. The departure of key personnel could jeopardize the Dolphins' ability to generate consistent pressure and defend against the run without committing additional defenders. This could compromise the defense's effectiveness.

In addition to defensive concerns, Miami faces the prospect of losing valuable depth along the offensive line. They have impending free agents including Connor Williams, Jonotthan Harrison, and Kendall Lamm.

Here we will look at the three sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Miami Dolphins need to sign during the 2024 offseason.

Curtis Samuel, WR

Adding Curtis Samuel to Miami's receiving corps would add another versatile threat. He would complement the speed dynamics of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Coach McDaniel could leverage Samuel's skill set effectively. The team could utilize his agility and ball-handling abilities. Samuel's capacity to stretch the field vertically further enhances his value as a potential asset for the Dolphins' offense.

Following a notable increase in receiving yards from 627 to 851 in his fourth NFL season, Samuel demonstrated his proficiency as an all-around playmaker, amassing over 1,000 yards from scrimmage. His impressive performance earned him a lucrative contract with the Washington Commanders in 2021. With an average of 634.5 receiving yards over the past two seasons, Samuel represents a significant upgrade over Miami's previous WR3 options. However, the team's financial constraints may influence the decision-making process for General Manager Chris Grier.

Yannick Ngakoue, DL

Yannick Ngakoue's journey across multiple teams underscores his adaptability and success as a pass rusher. Initially drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Ngakoue's tenure with the team showcased his ability to disrupt offenses. He earned Pro Bowl recognition in 2017. Subsequent stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears have further solidified his reputation as a formidable defensive presence.

Despite enduring injuries, Ngakoue has amassed an impressive 69.0 sacks and 21 forced fumbles over eight seasons in the NFL. Now, Ngakoue remains a compelling prospect for the Dolphins. He offers experience and proven performance along the defensive line.

Denico Autry, DL

Denico Autry's journey from an undrafted free agent to a consistent performer in the NFL underscores his resilience and value to any defensive lineup. With playoff appearances across three teams, Autry's versatility has been instrumental in his contributions to various squads. Over the past six seasons split between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans, Autry has showcased his ability to generate pressure. He has accumulated 48.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

His adeptness at lining up both inside and outside on the defensive front underscores his adaptability and reliability. As Miami considers options to bolster its defensive roster, Autry emerges as a seasoned candidate. He is capable of making significant contributions on the field.

Looking Ahead

As the Miami Dolphins gear up for the 2024 offseason, the pursuit of free agents like Curtis Samuel, Yannick Ngakoue, and Denico Autry underscores the team's commitment to fortifying both sides of the ball. These players offer unique skill sets and experiences that could propel the Dolphins closer to their championship aspirations. Yes, challenges loom, including salary cap constraints and the potential departure of key personnel. However, the opportunity to secure impactful free agents presents a pathway to sustained success. With strategic acquisitions and prudent roster management, the Dolphins have the potential to emerge as formidable contenders in the upcoming season and beyond.