The Miami Dolphins agreed to a two-year contract with a max value of $8.2 million with running back Jeff Wilson Jr in NFL Free Agency, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

Wilson placed second on the team in rushing yards with 392 in the 2022 season. He was only behind former San Francisco 49ers back Raheem Mostert, who took home 891 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns for a Dolphins team that made it to the Wildcard round before falling in a close game to the Buffalo Bills.

Jeff Wilson Jr made his desire to continue playing with the Dolphins clear in an interview with Miami-based sportscaster Josh Moser.

“I would love to be back, I want to be back,” Wilson said. “I love everything about the organization, the city.

“It’s all been a blessing so to stay there and continue to be there, and not have to go to another place, and re-learn, and re-meet everybody all over again would be a major blessing because I love it there, and I feel like they love having me there,”

The news broke the same day the Dolphins agreed to a two-year contract with Mostert. The contract will be worth $5.6 million with $2.2 million guaranteed upon signing.

“Happy to announce that my client Raheem Mostert has agreed on a 2-yr deal to return to the Miami Dolphins,” Brett Tessler, Mostert’s agent, wrote on social media. “Led the team in rushing last season and had over 1,000 yards of total offense.”

Miami gathered 1,686 rushing yards in 2022, good enough to tie with the New York Jets towards the bottom of the league. They took spots ahead of the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Dolphins managed to sign linebacker David Long Jr. during NFL free agency after acquiring cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a blockbuster trade.