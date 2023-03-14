Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert will be remaining in Florida for at least the next two years after agreeing to sign a two-year contract with the franchise, his agent Brett Tessler announced on Tuesday.

“Happy to announce that my client Raheem Mostert has agreed on a 2-yr deal to return to the Miami Dolphins,” Tessler wrote on social media. “Led the team in rushing last season and had over 1,000 yards of total offense.”

The two-year contract will be worth $5.6 million once signed, with $2.2 million of that guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Overall, the contract could be worth up to $7.6 million with incentives for the 30-year-old Florida native.

“Mostert is coming off the most productive season of his career in 2022, rushing for 891 yards and three touchdowns on 4.9 yards per attempt,” wrote Mike Masala of DolphinsWire on Tuesday. “His experience in McDaniel’s system gave him the edge over Chase Edmonds last year, who Mostert beat out for the starting job.”

Mostert played under Mike McDaniel in 2021, who was his offensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers.

Injuries have plagued Mostert throughout his career, but he has been a remarkably efficient running back when healthy. His career average of 5.4 yards per carry is fourth best in NFL history among all backs with 300-plus attempts, according to ESPN.

Frequent injuries have limited him to just 465 career rushing attempts over eight seasons, and he’s played more than 11 games in a season just twice in his career.

As the lead back for the Miami Dolphins, Raheem Mostert will be looking to put his injury-riddled past behind him and lead the backfield in touches in 2023 once he puts pen to paper on his new contract.