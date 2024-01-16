While the Dolphins lost their playoff matchup to the Chiefs, Miami is still all in on Tua Tagovailoa.

With the Miami Dolphins season coming to an end, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has one year remaining left on his contract. But as the Dolphins begin to imagine next year and beyond, Tagovailoa is most definitely under center.

Miami lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 26-7 on Super Wild Card Weekend, ending their campaign. While the offense might've struggled in the playoffs, the general manager Chris Grier believes Tagovailoa is the right player to be quarterbacking it, via Omar Kelly of Sports Illustrated.

“The goal is to have him here long-term here playing at a high level,” Grier said.

Tagovailoa is set to make over $23 million in the final year of his contract. Miami will have to pay up if they truly want their quarterback in town for the foreseeable future. But while Grier didn't divulge too much, he seemed confident in signing Tagovailoa to a contract extension.

Before their loss to the Chiefs, Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to an 11-6 record, starting all 17 games for the first time in his career. He threw for 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Tagovailoa's yardage, passing touchdowns and completion percentage (69.3) were all new career-highs. The quarterback was awarded the first Pro Bowl nomination of his career.

The Dolphins didn't end their season how they were hoping to. However, Miami proved that they have a roster ready to compete immediately. Chris Grier doesn't think that roster is complete without Tua Tagovailoa. As the Dolphins make the requisite changes to get over their playoff hump, Tagovailoa will still be the one playing quarterback.