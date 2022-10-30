Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill’s insane feat that even Jerry Rice, Randy Moss never achieved

Tyreek Hill continues to make the most out of his debut season with the Miami Dolphins.

Hill came into the Dolphins’ Week 8 road matchup against the Detroit Lions leading the NFL in receiving yards with 773, and he reached 900-plus such yards for the third straight campaign during the contest. He currently sits at nine receptions for 163 receiving yards through three quarters against the Lions.

Hill also made NFL history in this road contest, as he became the second player ever to tally at least 150 receiving yards in four of his team’s first eight games of a season. Roy Green is the only other player in league history to achieve this notable feat, which he managed to do so over the 1984 campaign with the then St. Louis Cardinals.

In the big picture, this feat for Hill sure is quite impressive considering that the likes of Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Randy Moss did not manage to reach it during their respective careers. They each did have several seasons where they were close to doing just that, including Moss’ 2003 season when he orchestrated three such performances over the Vikings’ opening eight games of the campaign.

For Hill, he is well on his way to recording 1,500 receiving yards for the first time in his career.