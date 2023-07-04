The Miami Dolphins proved that they have what it takes to be a winning team with Mike McDaniel and his high-octane offense. Tua Tagovailoa showed promise but was derailed by multiple concussions. Michael Vick, the former NFL superstar who looks to advise today's players, gave some advice to Tagovailoa as he enters his fourth NFL season.

In an appearance on Tyreek Hill's “It Needed to Be Said” show, Vick said that Tagovailoa has to get a little bigger in order to withstand the immense physicality. The 13-year veteran explained how crucial it is to build up your body as a quarterback.

“I just think he’s got to bulk up a little bit,” Vick said. “Get a little bit bigger, get stronger. As you grow into your man body, that’s what needs to happen. Ain’t nothing wrong with picking up another 10 pounds, 15 pounds to handle the pounding. Those are the things that you've got to learn as you go through this process of playing quarterback. It ain’t easy. Don’t get hit. Don’t get knocked around.”

Vick spoke highly of Tagovailoa, saying his passes are “real catchable” and that he proved his immense talent at Alabama. The Dolphins built a fantastic offense around him, Hill and Jaylen Waddle but it didn’t work as well with backup quarterbacks. Tagovailoa's accuracy was a key component of the offense that proved hard to be replaced.

It would certainly help Tagovialoa to become harder to push around but he would have to be careful not to sacrifice too much mobility. The Dolphins need to be certain that their protection will be better for the guy they hope is their franchise quarterback.