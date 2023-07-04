Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has plenty of weapons at his disposal, with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle forming an elite wide receiver duo. Tua Tagovailoa knows how good Jaylen Waddle is from their days at Alabama football, and Waddle talks about how the familiarity helps him out in the NFL with the Dolphins.

“It's great,” Waddle said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Tua's a great guy. We've got years in with us playing together, so it's always good being familiar with your quarterback, from the college game to the NFL game. It's like riding a bike, getting back playing with him. It's fun. You don't have to learn quarterback tendencies when you've already played with him.”

The Dolphins have turned into an explosive offense under head coach Mike McDaniel. Tyreek Hill and Waddle are reliable, explosive weapons for Tagovailoa after the catch. Waddle says Tagovailoa is great at throwing the ball so his receivers can run after the catch.

“His ball placement,” Waddle said, via David Smith. “I think everybody sees it, knowing exactly where to place the ball so his receivers can not just catch it, but catch it and run with it. That's what makes Tua Tua.”

The Dolphins have high expectations heading into the 2023 NFL season. Some believe they have built a roster that can contend for a Super Bowl. The AFC is tough, especially with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in Miami's division. The competition is steep, but they should be in the conversation this season.