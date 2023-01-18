Tight end Mike Gesicki is expected to part ways with the Miami Dolphins during the 2023 NFL offseason. After playing the 2022 campaign under the franchise tag, Gesicki figures to hit free agency, which could spell the end of his tenure with the Dolphins. Amid his uncertain future, Gesicki took to Twitter with a heartfelt message for fans in South Florida, expressing his gratitude for the memories he’s made during his time with the organization.

While Gesicki didn’t outright say that his time with the Dolphins is up, he certainly left the impression that this was a farewell message.

I didn’t even know I was making memories, I was just having fun. No telling what the future holds, just control what you can control. Everyone that knows me knows I would stay in South Florida forever, time will tell. No matter what and no matter where, the show goes on. . . 🤐 pic.twitter.com/uKWypwoMMu — Mike Gesicki (@mikegesicki) January 18, 2023

In his address, Gesicki said, “everyone that knows me knows I would love to stay in South Florida forever, time will tell.”

He indicated that the potential for a return to the Dolphins is out of his hands, suggesting that the organization is the party looking to move on, rather than Gesicki himself.

While Gesicki wasn’t as heavily involved in Miami’s offense in 2022 as he was in years past, he made the most of every touchdown he scored. Gesicki made headlines throughout the season for his hilarious attempts at the Griddy celebration, something Dolphins fans will surely miss if he departs the franchise in the offseason.

After catching 73 receptions on 112 targets in 2021 Mike, Gesicki logged just 32 receptions in 2022, targeted a total of 52 times throughout 17 games. The 27-year-old had 362 receiving yards and five touchdowns on the year, with his production falling off a cliff from the previous year. Despite that, Gesicki’s message indicates he enjoyed his time in Miami, and would be open to returning.