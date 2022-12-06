By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins saw their five-game winning streak get snapped by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night after the 49ers took home a 33-17 victory. That Dolphins loss gave the Buffalo Bills a one-game cushion in the AFC East race. However, all the Dolphins brass will care about is the health of franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had to exit the game late in the defeat due to an ankle injury.

Nonetheless, it seems as if Tagovailoa is fine, at least according to head coach Mike McDaniel. During McDaniel’s press conference on Monday, the Dolphins head coach expressed confidence that the 24-year old quarterback will be healthy enough for their crucial game against the Los Angeles Chargers this upcoming Sunday.

“We will just be mindful of what he does. Really, you’re looking at Wednesday, just making sure that we don’t do anything to have any setbacks, breaking the pocket and whatnot. But I’m very confident and don’t anticipate any sort of setback that would negate him playing in the upcoming football match,” McDaniel said, per NBC Sports.

The Dolphins will still intently look at Tua Tagovailoa’s status in practice and whether his ankle gives him any trouble. Still, it appears as if Tagovailoa’s absence at the end of the 49ers game was more of a precautionary one, especially when the game was out of reach at that point.

Tagovailoa didn’t have the best of games against the 49ers anyway. The 24-year old completed only 18 of his 33 passes for 295 total yards, and he threw as many interceptions as touchdowns (two). Thus, Tagovailoa may be rearing to get back into action so he and the Dolphins could return to winning ways as they look to usurp the Bills for the AFC East crown.