A multitude of miscues marred the Miami Dolphins’ performance in their AFC wild-card round loss to the Buffalo Bills. Among them, Miami was called for a costly penalty in the fourth quarter.

With the Dolphins in need of a mere 1-yard to convert a fourth down in the late stages of the contest, they were ultimately penalized for delay of game. It turned out to be a fourth-and-6 play for the Dolphins, and in the end, they did not pick up the first down after Skylar Thompson failed to connect with tight end Mike Gesicki.

The Bills subsequently received the ball, and they wound up putting the game away after Devin Singletary picked up a first down on a 7-yard run.

Many on Twitter were left in disbelief with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s clock mismanagement in the game.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen joins Jim Kelly in Bills playoff history during epic Wild Card game vs. Dolphins

Charles Taylor ·

Skylar Thompson, Dolphins

Skylar Thompson’s immediate reaction to Dolphins’ heartbreaking playoff loss vs. Bills

Dan Fappiano ·

Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills

Damar Hamlin’s initial reaction to Buffalo’s Wild Card win vs. Dolphins

Steve Silverman ·

The Dolphins’ 2022 campaign has now come to an end. It was quite a roller-coaster year for Miami, which included a five-game losing streak in the second half of the regular season. Miami was able to clinch the No. 7 seed in the AFC following its home win over the New York Jets in Week 18.

A crucial offseason sure now awaits the Dolphins.