A multitude of miscues marred the Miami Dolphins’ performance in their AFC wild-card round loss to the Buffalo Bills. Among them, Miami was called for a costly penalty in the fourth quarter.

With the Dolphins in need of a mere 1-yard to convert a fourth down in the late stages of the contest, they were ultimately penalized for delay of game. It turned out to be a fourth-and-6 play for the Dolphins, and in the end, they did not pick up the first down after Skylar Thompson failed to connect with tight end Mike Gesicki.

The Bills subsequently received the ball, and they wound up putting the game away after Devin Singletary picked up a first down on a 7-yard run.

Many on Twitter were left in disbelief with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s clock mismanagement in the game.

Once Mike McDaniel figures out how to get a play call in on time he’s going to be and elite head coach — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) January 15, 2023

Maybe next season the Dolphins will acknowledge that there’s a play clock 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 15, 2023

Even with the backdrop of Miami racing the play clock all day, I can’t comprehend how you put yourself in that spot on a fourth-and-inches near midfield. Mind-blowing. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) January 15, 2023

Kind of thought we had finally reached the Madden generation of coaches so we would see better clock management. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) January 15, 2023

Let me clarify. Mike McDaniel is a great coach and will get better. But the delay of game is inexcusable. Regardless of that, I’m proud of this team for fighting their hearts out. — Dolphins Receipts (@FinsReceipts) January 15, 2023

The Dolphins’ 2022 campaign has now come to an end. It was quite a roller-coaster year for Miami, which included a five-game losing streak in the second half of the regular season. Miami was able to clinch the No. 7 seed in the AFC following its home win over the New York Jets in Week 18.

A crucial offseason sure now awaits the Dolphins.