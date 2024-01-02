Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel doesn't view Tua Tagovailoa's shoulder ailment as a serious injury.

The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Buffalo Bills in what is essentially the AFC East championship game in Week 18. As the Dolphins look to win the AFC East crown, Mike McDaniel has no concerns over Tua Tagovailoa's health.

Tagovailoa seemed to suffer a shoulder injury towards the end of Miami's blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. However, McDaniel said he isn't worried about the quarterback's ability to play and succeed in Week 18, via Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. In fact, Tagovailoa being injured hasn't really crossed McDaniel's mind, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

“It's not a huge blip on my radar right now,” McDaniel said.

Having Tagovailoa at full health would be crucial for Miami. The quarterback has thrown for 4,451 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His passing yardage is both a career-high and leads the NFL. Tagovailoa is also tied for the league lead in completion percentage at 69.6.

At 11-5, the Dolphins have already clinched their spot in the playoffs. However, winning the AFC East would give Miami a much higher seeding in the playoffs. While not necessarily a must-win game, the Dolphins' playoff path is extremely altered depending on the outcome of their Week 18 contest.

Which is why having Tua Tagovailoa on the field will be crucial. Miami is coming off of a brutal 56-19 loss to the Ravens. Entering the playoffs, it's not the kind of picture the Dolphins want to paint to other teams. Coming back and defeating the Bills would surely make a statement. McDaniel is more than confident he'll have his QB1 on the field.