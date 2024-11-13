The Miami Dolphins have struggled this season but were able to get a win on Monday Night Football over the Los Angeles Rams. The win didn't come easy, though, Regardless, Miami is getting healthier, and as a result, there's no reason to entirely turn the lights out on them.

For Tyreek Hill, who was cleared to return to play just ahead of the game, he played a key role in the win. That didn't go unnoticed to head coach Mike McDaniel, who spoke about the type of player Hill is.

“He's a warrior. He's a captain of this team and as good as it gets in this league that's full of star players,” said McDaniel.

“It didn't necessarily surprise his teammates, I don't think, based upon his relationship with them and what he means to the team. You don't know how a person's body is going to respond, but all things equal Tyreek Hill wills himself to do things that most competitors can't match. That's one of the reasons that he's great.”

Dolphins looking to turn the tables on a bad season

Entering Week 10, the Dolphins were 2-6, with barely a pulse left. However, a win over the Rams pushed them to 3-6 and second in the AFC East. It also keeps them alive for a turnaround in the second half of the season. With eight games left, if the Dolphins can at least win six of them, they'll be in the hunt for a Wildcard playoff spot. It won't be easy, but it's still in the cards.

A big reason for hope that the Dolphins can turn things around is how they've gotten much healthier in recent weeks. Most notably, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back from his concussion and is now holding it down in the quarterback spot. Additionally, Miami's top three wide receivers are all finally healthy, with ODell Beckham Jr. and Tyreek Hill both playing against the Rams.