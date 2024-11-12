For just the second time in 2024, Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins to a victory. Tagovailoa led the team to a 23-15 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 after returning from an infamous concussion suffered in Week 2.

While he was sidelined, the quarterback received concern from the vast majority of media and fans, some of whom believed he should retire. However, as Tagovailoa would reveal ahead of Week 10, he was never advised by doctors to do so.

“Honestly, they just asked me how I felt about everything,” Tagovailoa said to Jeff Darlington on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown. “From there, it was just testing and continued questions… If they were to tell me I couldn't play, I definitely would've taken that into consideration, but there were no talks like that.”

While Tagovailoa avoided re-injury in the game, he gave Dolphins fans a scare when he tackled linebacker Christian Rozeboom after throwing an interception. The Hawaiian lowered his head to make the hit as Rozeboom's knee connected with his helmet.

After the game, Tagovailoa admitted that the play was not smart and a result of poor tackling form. The tackle was his second play in as many weeks that gave fans a scare after he dove head-first for a first down in his return from injury in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dolphins pick up first win since Tua Tagovailoa's return from concussion

As the Dolphins continue to get back into form with Tagovailoa back in the lineup, Miami's Week 10 win was their first since the quarterback returned from injury. They improved to just 3-6 on the year, a record that is somehow good enough for second in the AFC East.

In his return, Tagovailoa completed 20 of his 28 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The team tallied just 238 yards of total offense in a defensive battle but managed to hold the lead from beginning to end.

Despite having Tagovailoa back, the offense was still limited with Tyreek Hill playing at less than 100 percent. The dynamic receiver played through an ankle injury in the game, resulting in just three catches for 16 receiving yards on the night. He did, however, reach the end zone for the first time since Week 1.

With Hill hobbled, Jaylen Waddle led the receiving corps with 57 yards on three catches. His modest total was still the most he posted since topping 100 yards in Week 1.