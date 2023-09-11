Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel wants everyone to stop turning his team's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers into a personal rivalry narrative involving him and Brandon Staley. McDaniel made that very clear following the Dolphins' thrilling 36-34 win on the road against the Bolts on Sunday.

“I find it super insulting to players to make anything about myself or a competition between me and another guy, both who are not playing,” McDaniel said after the game, per David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dolphins outlasted Los Angeles in an electric Week 1 matchup that featured a ton of offense from both sides. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went off for 466 passing yards and three touchdowns against an interception on 28-of-45 completions. Tagovailoa had a field day hooking up with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was near unstoppable downfield, finishing with 215 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions.

Surely, McDaniel would rather hear fans and the media talk about Tagovailoa and Hill more than anything about him and Staley, who will have a long week ahead of him.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

For McDaniel, what the Dolphins showed on the field against the Chargers was all business and how he expected Tagovailoa and company to perform not just in the opener but in every game.

“It was validating for me, because I don’t feel crazy. That’s kind of what I expected to happen,” McDaniel told reporters after the contest, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

The Dolphins will next take on the New England Patriots in Foxborough in Week 2.