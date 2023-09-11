Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins got off to a strong start to their season with a thrilling 36-34 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. While the two teams went back and forth all game inside SoFi Stadium, Tagovailoa's brilliance ultimately came through and propelled the Dolphins to the victory.

After the game, Tagovaiola kept things in perspective and talked about his love of the competition.

“I was just really excited to be out there again,” said Tagovailoa, per David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. “I don’t think anything else relates to the rush.”

Tua Tagovailoa missed several games last season after suffering multiple concussions throughout the 2022 campaign. The head injuries would ultimately keep him out of the Dolphins' narrow playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills in January.

On Sunday, the former Alabama Crimson Tide QB was back with a vengeance, completing 28-45 pass attempts for 466 yards and three touchdowns compared to just one interception.

Meanwhile, Tagovailoa's 2020 draft classmate Justin Herbert of the Chargers threw for 228 yards and a touchdown.

The win signals the beginning of what figures to be a strong 2023 campaign for the Dolphins. Helping out Tagovailoa with the offensive attack was speedy wideout Tyreek Hill, who was absolutely electric on Sunday, pulling in 11 receptions for an astonishing 215 yards and two touchdowns.

Raheem Mostert led the team with 37 rushing yards on ten carries. Overall, while the end result of Sunday's game will certainly bring a smile to Dolphins fans' faces, more so than anything it was a joy to see Tagovailoa back healthy out on the field and thriving.