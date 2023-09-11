The Miami Dolphins were down but never out in their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams put on powerful offensive shows in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, but the Dolphins delivered the telling blow when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa delivered the winning 4-yard touchdown pass to wideout Tyreek Hill with 1:45 remaining.

Tyreek Hill: “Bro Tua is a baller. I’ve been saying it since last year … Even during halftime, he was able to get guys going. “He leaned on me toward the end. That just means more targets for me and I enjoy that.” — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 11, 2023

The Dolphins came away with a 36-34 triumph, and it was Tagovailoa who outdueled Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the thriller. Tagovailoa completed 28 of 45 passes for 466 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. Herbert completed 23 of 33 passes for 228 yards with 1 touchdown and he did not throw an interception.

Hill offered significant praise for his quarterback, saying he demonstrated his talent on the field and also showed the ability to rally his team in the locker room.

Hill had a huge game and was Tua Tagovailoa's primary partner in the game. The receiver was targeted 15 times and he caught 11 passes for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns. The key play was a 47-yard completion from Tagovailoa to Hill with 3:47 remaining on a 3rd-and-10 that gave the Dolphins a first down at the Los Angeles 28.

After the Dolphins took the late lead, the Chargers could have won the game with a late field goal. However, the Miami defense took over at that point and only gave up one first down before stopping Herbert and the Chargers on downs.