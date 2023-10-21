The division-leading Miami Dolphins (5-1) are heading into a huge road matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night and will need all the manpower they can handle. A returning player could be an underrated difference-maker in the highly-anticipated contest.

Miami is activating running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the Injured Reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He is set to make his season debut after missing the first six games with ribs and finger injuries. An already imposing backfield, currently led by the red-hot Raheem Mostert, just got deeper.

The Dolphins are also elevating second-year tight end Tanner Conner. Wilson's Week 7 status hasn't been in doubt, but it is still encouraging to see him officially get approval. Head coach Mike McDaniel values offensive versatility and depth, which means that the 27-year-old back should earn a decent role. That is, at least while rookie sensation De'Von Achane recovers from a knee injury. McDaniel is probably salivating for the prospect of having all three players healthy at the same time.

Wilson figures to be third in that pecking order, based on how Mostert and Achane have performed, but he is an efficient ball-carrier. The former North Texas star broke out with the San Francisco 49ers last year before being traded to the Dolphins midseason. He tallied 860 rushing yards on nearly five yards per carry, in total.

It remains to be seen what the initial workload will be for Jeff Wilson Jr. after the long layoff, but he is ready to join one of the NFL's most exciting and lethal offenses.