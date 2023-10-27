Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard's statuses are unclear for Week 8. Ramsey has dealt with conflicting reports which has led to major uncertainty about whether or not he will play against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed Ramsey and Howard's statuses Friday, per David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

“I would love to have them both,” McDaniel said. “I'm prepared for either scenario for both players, and I really don't have a clue if they're going to play or not.”

The uncertainty continues. Even McDaniel isn't sure if they will play. It appears that both Ramsey and Howard may be gametime decisions.

Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard situations

Adam Schefter previously reported that the Dolphins are preparing for Ramsey's return from injury in Week 8. Ramsey, however, refuted the report from Schefter.

Ramsey did not say that he won't play in Week 8. He did refer to Schefter's report as being “news” to him though. He's battling back from a knee injury and his status remains in question for Week 8 for now.

Howard, meanwhile, is dealing with a groin injury. The Dolphins are hopeful he can play.

Both Ramsey and Howard are key cornerbacks. The Patriots' offense hasn't exactly set the league on fire, but New England would gain an advantage if both stars are unable to play in Week 8.

Dolphins preparing for Week 8

Miami heads into Week 8 sporting a strong 5-2 record. Despite recently losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, this is a talented Dolphins team. They will prepare for this game with plenty of confidence.

That said, Miami cannot afford to take New England for granted.