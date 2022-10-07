Mike McDaniel keeps it real on his level of confidence in Teddy Bridgewater for Dolphins’ Week 5 matchup vs. Jets

With Tua Tagovailoa ruled out for the Miami Dolphins’ Week 5 road matchup against the New York Jets due to a concussion, head coach Mike McDaniel will hand over the keys to the offense to Teddy Bridgewater for the contest.

The veteran quarterback was called in to anchor the Dolphins offense in relief of Tagovailoa during the Week 4 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and he finished with 193 passing yards to go along with an 84.1 passer rating in the game.

Heading into the Dolphins’ clash with the Jets, McDaniel has full trust in Bridgewater — a player who he is much “fortunate” to have on the roster.

“Teddy’s already made all of his teammates better on this Sunday coming in the future, simply by how he’s conducted himself, how he’s owned the offense and really, there is a relief,” McDaniel said during a press conference ahead of Week 5.

“So I feel very fortunate to have Teddy because Tua (Tagovailoa) will tell you himself and Skylar (Thompson), the whole room is better at their jobs because of Teddy. And that takes a special person that has started, that is capable of starting in the National Football League, that understands how much value he can have backing someone up and taking them under his wing. It’s immense and you can’t understate it.”

Bridgewater is set to make the 64th start of his career in the NFL in Week 5. He has come away with a multitude of learning lessons from his experience as both a starter and a backup in the NFL. Among them, he strives to simply stay true to himself.

“Honestly, just be yourself,” Bridgewater said during a press conference on Wednesday. “I can’t be Tua (Tagovailoa). I had to learn a lesson when I was in New Orleans. I couldn’t be Drew Brees. So it’s like, as long as I continue to be myself, the guys realize this guy isn’t faking. He’s not trying to be something he’s not. It’s like it’s a sense of relief. Like okay, we know we’re getting the real version of him. He’s not trying to be something he’s not. That’s just my approach every day.”

The Dolphins are looking to maintain their first place standing in the AFC East in Week 5.